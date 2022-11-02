Idaho Has a Family-Owned Castle Building Company in Sandpoint

Did you know that Idaho was home to castles and a lot of them? I am not just the Boise castle or the fun one on Meridian road near Kuna. We are talking full blown massive, out of a storybook kind of castles. Many of them are in the northern part of the state. Sandpoint, Idaho has become quite the place for real estate ogling.

Castle Kataryna in Sandpoint - This was the first in a cluster of castles in the Sandpoint area is said to be named after the builders youngest daughter.



It was intricately designed and constructed. Forbes even had it listed for sale back in 2004 giving more details about the castle. It has 3,600 square feet of incredible stonework and hand-crafted authentic touches. There are numerous castle features such as a drawbridge, arrow loop windows, Gothic arches, and round towers. You are greeted with a tile starburst along the walkway, a signature from the builder.

Sandpoint has quite a few remarkable castles that look like they were just plucked out of a fairytale story.



If none of the current Castles strike your fancy and you have a ton of money laying around there is a family of castle building experts in Sandpoint Idaho just waiting to make your stone castle home dreams come true.

The company called Castle Magic says, "A simple site for those interested in building, purchasing, or designing a solid stone castle. We are experts in cold weather construction, difficult sites, and those jobs others wouldn't dream of. We design, permit, and build start to finish. Family owned and operated since 1975."

The Castles of Idaho When you think of Idaho you most likely don't think of fairytales or kings and queens in big castles. However, medieval architecture, drawbridges, gargoyles, knights armor, towers, and even secret passages can be found right here in Idaho.

