Idaho ‘Alone’ Fans Win Free Trip For 2, Meet & Greet And $1,500

For Idaho fans of the popular History Channel survival series, Alone, you can now enter the 2022 Sweepstakes for a chance to win a free camping trip, survivalist training, $1,500 in prizes, and a meet and greet with the season eight champion Clay Hayes.

Season nine of the long-running survivalist show Alone is streaming right now on the History Channel. New episodes are released every Thursday evening. We are totally caught up, and at the present time, there are six remaining contestants vying for $500,000 in the backcountry of Labrador, Canada.

Get our free mobile app

The 2022 Alone Ultimate Survival Sweepstakes is underway. This gives fans of the show an opportunity to win survivalist training for two individuals in California, a virtual meet and greet opportunity with a past winner, roundtrip airfare, car rental, and $1,500 in prizes including a survivalist kit. The deadline to enter is August 4, 2022, and the random drawing winners will be selected on August 11.

Two cast members from Idaho were selected to participate in this season's series, and one of the two still remains in the competition. It's been a great season to watch, and there's a chance an Idahoan could win the cash prize and title for the second time in the program's history.

Those entering the sweepstakes have to be at least 21 years of age. You'll fly from Idaho to Los Angeles to get the trip started if you are selected as the grand prize winner. Follow all the steps on the website (link shared above) to ensure your entry is valid, and good luck.

Idaho's Tallest Peaks To Climb

Best Parks For Picnics In Twin Falls These parks can give you the best opportunity to have the perfect picnic in Twin Falls.