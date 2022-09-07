Win A New Samsung Refrigerator from Express Appliance Outlet

It's finally happening! The grand opening of the new Express Appliance Outlet is happening this Saturday, and there are many reasons you're going to want to be there. The most important reason is that you could win a brand new 28 Cubic Foot Samsung Side by Side Refrigerator by entering below.

When is the Express Appliance Outlet Grand Opening?

Friday, September 17th, from 9am to 5pm

Where is the new Express Appliance Outlet?

5326 W. Overland Road, Boise, ID, in the Hillcrest Shopping Center

What will be happening at the Express Appliance Outlet Grand Opening?

You'll be able to eat food from a taco truck, meet Marco from 107.9 LITE-FM and there will be giveaways every hour.

What can I win at the Express Appliance Outlet Grand Opening?

In addition to the Samsung Refrigerator that you can register for here, the first 100 families in line will receive $20 gift cards to Idaho Pizza Company.