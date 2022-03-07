It’s March and nearly spring time, which means:

It’s time to crawl out of our winter hibernation and start spring cleaning.

The last couple years have been rough, to say the very least, so we’re determined to start this new season off on the right foot…

And cleaning out all of those unnecessary things that we’ve kept for far too long is the first step.

So grab some boxes and some sage, because we’re ready to do some major cleansing and start over with a fresh slate.

If you have the following household items, here's your sign to get rid of them ASAP!

12 Household Items Idahoans Need to Get Rid Of... Yesterday. We're ready to make room for some new beginnings.

10 Hacks For Having the Best Yard Sale in Boise Yard sale season is right around the corner! Here's how you can get the best bang for your buck.