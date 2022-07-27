Here’s How To See Backstreet Boys In Idaho For Only $20

They're one of the biggest boy bands of all time, and you can see them do the damn thing live for less than a few gallons of gas. Yes, we're being serious.

This isn't clickbait. You're reading the headline correctly. You actually can see Backstreet Boys in concert in Idaho, with tickets only costing $20. There is a slight stipulation, however. We'll get to that in a second.

BSB is coming to the Ford Idaho Center Arena on August 19th this year. If you've never seen them live, it's an incredible time. This is going to be a fun show, and packed since tickets are at such a steep discount. Why the lower prices all the sudden?

The Summers Live special has plenty of concert tickets on sale for the same price, including Korn & Evanescence, Odesza, and American Idol darling Daughtry. Some of these tickets normally go for almost $70, so you're getting a killer deal here.

That catch? In order to get $20 concert tickets to the above shows and more, you need to purchase four tickets to the same show to receive the discount. Meaning, if you bring three pals, you can get the tickets super cheap. Still, at $80 for four concert tickets, that's still a really really good price for many of these acts.

Are you going to be rolling up quarters to go to a concert this summer? By the way, the special promotion ends August 9th. So if you're planning on getting out and seeing some live entertainment, get to it!