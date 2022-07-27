Abortion To Be Virtually Illegal in Idaho on August 25th

It was a decision heard around the world--the Supreme Court of the United States overturning Roe v Wade which in many states, effectively bans abortion access.

Here in the State of Idaho, a "trigger ban" law was indeed in place and now, with the decision officially submitted, the vast majority of Idahoans who want access to abortion are going to need to leave the state to seek medical care.

The controversial decision isn't going over well in Boise, as many local tweets are displaying:

So what is next for Idahoans now that the ruling is submitted and official? Well, in about 30-days, abortions will be virtually illegal in the State of Idaho. This isn't the case in neighboring states like Washington and Oregon so women will now be forced to leave the state for this type of medical care.

According to the Office of the Governor Brad Little, August 25th 2022 will be the start date of Idaho's abortion ban.

Information on access to healthcare for women who cannot find it in Idaho, can be found HERE.

