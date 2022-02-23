Help Find This Missing Boise Cat, Honey!

If there’s one thing Idahoans are known for, it’s helping their neighbors and watching out for each other. And help is needed, to help bring Honey home!

An incredibly loved Boise cat, Honey, has gone missing. And the family is devastated. We need your help to bring Honey home.

[photos and contact info at bottom of article]

But first, we wanted to quickly shine a light on an ongoing case of a missing Idaho child. With no leads, and investigators stumped, community help is much needed.

Please, if you have seen this boy or know anything about his possible whereabouts, please contact local authorities.

The Boise community has gone above and beyond to help find missing children. But it goes beyond that, This community has also helped find many missing animals as well, bringing them home safely!

For example, you may remember “Grizz,” a dog that was lost here in the Treasure Valley for days. You may remember these pictures:

Grizz was found within days of the original call for help. All thanks to the wonderful members of this community. And it’s time to do it again!

A new pet has been reported missing, and we need your help.

The owners of an adorable multi-colored cat named Honey reported her missing.

Here’s what we know about Honey and How you can Help:

Help Us Find This Missing Boise Cat, Honey!

[video mp4="https://townsquare.media/site/737/files/2022/02/attachment-Untitled-design-1.mp4"][/video]

Again, if you spot Honey or find her, please contact the owners immediately!

Jeff: (208) 605-1559

Melissa: (208) 922-8274