There’s No Way One of Idaho’s Most Popular Pets is…

If you know me at all, you know I LOVE dogs — and apparently so do most Idahoans!

Dogs and cats are clearly in the #1 and #2 spots for most popular pets in Idaho, but what is Idaho’s 3rd most popular pet besides cats and dogs?

USA Today created a fun article a while back that said...

“Officials say most households in the United States have at least one pet. But aside from ever-popular cats and dogs, what are some of the other most popular pets across the country? Google Trends shared a map with USA TODAY of the most searched pets by state, excluding cats and dogs, with guinea pigs, chinchillas, bearded dragons, sugar gliders and hamsters.”

You’re not gonna believe what Idaho’s 3rd most popular pet is!

Chinchillas?! What the heck are Chinchillas?!

Well, maybe that’s exactly why Chinchillas are showing up in Google search trends for the state of Idaho — because we don’t know what they are! (Or maybe I’m the only one and I’m crazy.)

So, I gave it a try, and if you Google "Chinchilla," you get local listings of pet stores along with this definition from Wikipedia: "Chinchillas are either of two species of crepuscular rodents of the parvorder Caviomorpha. They are slightly larger and more robust than ground squirrels and are native to the Andes mountains in South America."

How they became one of Idaho's favorite pets remains a mystery.

