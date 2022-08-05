The Idaho Halloween and Horror Convention is returning to the Red Lion Boise Downtowner for its second annual event, August 12-14!

Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media loading...

The convention features over 100 hours of programming and embraces all of the best parts of Halloween: costumes, haunted houses, scary movies, paranormal investigations...you name it, it's represented! You can learn more about the event HERE!

If you LOVE spooky season and can't wait until October, we want to invite you to this spooky fun weekend! 107.9 LITE-FM is giving away standard admission tickets that get you into all non-ticketed events all three days of the convention AND tickets to the incredibly fun Horror Ball costume party on Saturday, August 13!

To win, make sure you have the 107.9 LITe-FM app downloaded on your phone.

Get our free mobile app

Then, just fill out the form and survey question below. It's really that easy!

The contest will close on Sunday, August 7 at 11:59 p.m.

14 Incredible Boise Area Fairs and Festivals You Can't Miss in 2022 As the weather starts to warm up, so do fun events around the Treasure Valley! Mark your calendars and don't miss out on these fun celebrations!

35 Nerdy Photos of the Costumes You Missed at Meridian's Cosplay Meet-Up

Boise's Best Pet Halloween Costumes Is there anything more wholesome than pets in costumes? Thank you to all the fur moms and fur dads who sent these our way!