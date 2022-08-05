Boise Scares Up Spooky Fun at Upcoming Idaho Halloween and Horror Convention

Over the last few days, the "spooky season" memes have started following you around social media. You know the ones we're talking about!

Right now you're in that weird place between being sad that summer is coming to an end and the overwhelming urge to pull out your Halloween decorations. Well, August 12-14, you have the perfect reason to give into that urge. The Idaho Halloween and Horror Convention is returning to the Red Lion Boise Downtowner for its second annual event.

The convention features over 100 hours of programming and embraces all of the best parts of Halloween: costumes, haunted houses, scary movies, paranormal investigations...you name it, it's represented.

The weekend kicks off with an event sure to turn heads in Downtown Boise. On Friday, convention goers are invited to limp, shamble, lurch, crawl, moan and groan their way along a short loop. Zombie costumes and make-up are encouraged. Professional make-up artists are available to assist in Costume Hollow leading up to the walk.

Friday night also includes a Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Karaoke performance by the Treasure Valley Avengers, a concert from the Hideous Monsters and a Horror Drag & Burlesque Show (18+.)

On Saturday and Sunday, guests can look forward to shopping vendors, attending panels on costuming, building the perfect haunts, paranormal investigations, using TikTok to help market and create content, and Q&A sessions with celebrity guests. The convention also offers paid "make & take" classes where you can build some incredible props like Audrey 2 from Little Shop of Horrors or your very own "Frankenstuffie."

Costumes are not required to attend the convention, but there is a Horror Ball costume party on Saturday night. The costume contest takes place during the ball and cosplayers have the opportunity to compete for cash, VIP tickets for next year's event and gift certificates. The top cash prize is $150.

Other events include a film festival and shadow cast performance of Rocky Horror Picture Show.

Celebrity guests include Brett Wagner, who was cast at Leatherface in the 2003 remake of Texas Chainsaw Massacre. He had the first kill of the movie but was replaced by Andrew Bryniarski after suffering heat stroke on set. That's why fans call him the "Lost Leatherface." Wagner also serves as the announcer on Monster Garage and appeared as Johnny Yates in Sons of Anarchy. Wagner will be joined by Scary Movie's Dave Sheridan and Sleep Away Camp's Felissa Rose. See the full list of guests HERE.

Event: Idaho Halloween and Horror Convention

When: Friday, August 12 - Sunday, August 14

Where: Red Lion Hotel Boise Downtowner, 1800 Fairview Ave, Boise

Tickets: Standard passes that get you into all non-ticketed events start at $35. Add-on tickets for the Horror Ball, Undead Buffet, concert and drag show are sold separately.

