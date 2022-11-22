Did You Know The Grinch’s Famous Cave Is Located in Utah?

Who knew that Dr. Suess’s most famous anti-hero lived so close to Idaho?

Well, close depending on what your threshold for road trips is. It’s about a nine-hour drive from Idaho’s capitol city, but if you live somewhere closer to the Idaho-Utah State you could be at the Grinch’s front door in under seven. It turns out that Mount Crumpit is actually on the outskirts of Boulder, UT or at least that’s what Vacasa wanted you to believe in 2021.

Last year, the vacation rental website teamed up with Dr. Seuss Enterprises to transform an already unique property into something extraordinarily whimsical. With the blessing of Grant, the host of the BedrocK Homestead Cave rental, they filled the 5,700 square foot, two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with Grinch-approved props like his organ, Turkish green fur pants and slippers, Max’s doggie bed and cans of Who Hash and Roast Beast.

The Grinch’s Lair was available to rent for ten nights while he and Max vacationed in sunny Florida. At $19.57 a night, a stay there was an absolute steal. (The price was set at $19.57 to celebrate the year the book was released.)

While most of the Dr. Suess set has been removed, you can still actually stay at this cave. Grant lives on the property, but rents the private west wing of the cave to guests. For a bit more, you rent the entire cave. Sure, the price of a stay is steeper than it was during the Vacasa promotion but how often can you say that you stayed at the Grinch’s cave?! Grant even has dates available in December if you wanted to visit during the holiday season.

Take a look at what the Grinch’s Utah home looked like and make sure you keep scrolling to see pictures of what it looks like now! (It’s the first cave home in the gallery of other cave rentals)

