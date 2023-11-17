Did You Know The Grinch’s Famous Cave Is Located in Utah?

Is it safe to say the Grinch is everyone’s favorite Christmas anti-hero?

Considering Boise area theaters seem to play some version of Dr. Suess’s holiday classic every year, we’d like to think so. Both the Edwards at the Boise Spectrum and the Majestic in Meridian are showing Benedict Cumberbatch’s 2018 animated version as part of their discounted Christmas movie programs this year. If you come out to the Meridian Winter Lights Parade on December 1, the City of Meridian will be showing the original 1966 version at 6 and 6:30 p.m. before the parade. The Grinch’s story is an iconic part of many Christmas celebrations in the Treasure Valley!

Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media loading...

But did you know he lived close to Idaho? Well, close depending on what your threshold for a road trip is! It’s about a nine-hour drive from Idaho’s capital city, but if you live somewhere closer to the Idaho-Utah state border, you could be at the Grinch’s front door in under seven. At least that’s what Vacasa wanted you to believe in 2021! According to the vacation rental sight, Mount Crumpit is actually on the outskirts of Boulder, Utah.

During the 2021 holiday season, Vacasa teamed up with Dr. Suess Enterprises to transform an already unique rental property into something that looked so whimsical that it could’ve jumped off the pages of one of Dr. Suess’s books. With the blessing of Grant, who hosts the Bedrock Homestead Cave, they filled the 5,7000 square foot, two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with Grinch-approved props like his organ, Turkish green fur pants and slippers, Max’s doggie bed and cans of Who Hash and Roast Beast.

Vacasa Vacasa loading...

The Grinch’s Lair was available to rent for ten nights while he and Max vacationed in sunny Florida. At $19.57 a night, a stay there was an absolute steal. (The price was set at $19.57 to celebrate the year the book was released.)

Get our free mobile app

While most of the Dr. Suess set has been removed, you can still actually stay at this cave. Grant lives on the property, but rents the private west wing of the cave to guests. For a bit more, you rent the entire cave. Sure, the price of a stay is steeper than it was during the Vacasa promotion but how often can you say that you stayed at the Grinch’s cave?! Grant even has dates available in December if you want to visit during the holiday season. It runs about $275 a night, depending on which dates you choose.

Airbnb Airbnb loading...

Take a look at what the Grinch’s Utah home looked like and make sure you keep scrolling to see pictures of what it looks like now! (It’s the first cave home in the gallery of other cave rentals)

Explore the Grinch's Famous Cave Outside Boulder, Utah Talk about a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity! In 2021, the Grinch took a Florida vacation to get away from all the joy in Whoville and has listed his lair for rent on Vasca! Who knew that it was so close to Boise?! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

KEEP READING: Get Back To Basics In One Of These Amazing Cave Homes Near Boise Gallery Credit: Marco