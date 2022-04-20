This $1.45 million home for sale in Middleton is set on some stunningly gorgeous land — 4 acres of it — and it even has its own private pond. Not to mention, there are a lot of additional features and amenities that are just incredible, so make sure you check out the 50+ photos below :)

The home’s listing says...

“Welcome Home to the tranquil country lifestyle nestled in Meadow Creek Estates on over 4 acres! Beautiful park-like setting with mature landscape, waterfalls, views, firepit, covered back patio w/ stamped concrete, front deck, and a large pond to compliment the surrounding acreage. Bring your animals & toys to enjoy the pastureland, RV parking, 36x48 SHOP and there is room to build another dwelling on the property!”

I think what really sets this home apart is the beautiful land and the amount of space there is to work with. Not only is there already a 36X48 shop, but there’s space for another one.

As we continue on, the listing says...

“Benefit from the main level master suite which has a jetted tub, tiled walk-in shower w/ a glass door, dual tiled vanities, linen, and walk-in closets. The great room has a stone fireplace, crown molding, plumbed for surround sound & flows to the spacious kitchen which features hickory wood flooring, granite countertops, breakfast bar, two sinks, gas stove, pantry, and mini fridge."

And the second level of the home has bonus rooms and awesome skylights. Plus, you can’t ever go wrong with jetted tubs. This house is amazing … now if only I had an extra $1.45 MILLION laying around haha!

Gorgeous $1.45 Million Home in Middleton Has a Private Pond

$1.65 Million Home in Nampa for Sale (Said to Have Amazing Views) Includes Private Living Quarter, Auto Shop, & Tree Orchard 👀

Beautiful $1.8 Million Home for Sale in Nampa Take a look around! :)

Stunning $4.25 Million Home for Sale in Meridian Take a look around!

25 Times the Google Street View Camera Captured People in Boise The Google Street View Car rolled through Boise to capture to updated photos in June, August and September 2021! Were you one of the folks they caught on camera?