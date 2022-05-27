So, there’s a home for sale in Nampa right now that seriously looks like it was pulled from a movie and placed in the Treasure Valley — AND it has a private pond in the backyard.

It’s currently listed at $1.7 million, but the price appears to go down every week — the most recent price reduction being $50K.

There are 6 bedrooms/4 bathrooms and I’ve included a bunch of pictures below to help paint the picture :)

The home’s listing says…

“Room to build additional home and/or shop on separate buildable lot. New interior and exterior paint, carpet, tile, and Ove' Bidet in Master. Stamped, colored concrete, new asphalt driveways, LED light fixtures, extensive landscape makeover. Move in Ready. Private backyard with Koi Pond and outdoor covered Patio area with Spa just outside.”

The listing continues...

"The Main level Master Suite is well equipped with dual vanities, huge walk-in closet, dual headed steam shower and jetted tub. Chef Kitchen with Solid Granite Slab counters, eating bar and center island. Double ovens and a pot filler on the gas stove. Large main sink plus additional prep sink in the island."

There are even remote controlled ceiling fans and (my favorite) a HUGE entertainment area upstairs plumbed for a wet bar and/or a second kitchen.

This has to be one of the most unique homes in Idaho...

