Visit One of America’s Best Small Fall Towns A Short Drive from Boise

After 19 triple digit days and several new summer heat records, you’re spending a lot of time daydreaming about fall and all the fun it brings with it.

Picking pumpkins. Getting lost in a corn maze. Strolling the Boise Greenbelt under a canopy of beautiful red, orange and yellow leaves. Pulling on your favorite Boise State hoodie and going tailgating. While we think that it’s hard to beat autumn in the City of Trees, Country Living Magazine says that you’re missing out if you don’t take a short road trip over the state line into Oregon.

Small Oregon Community Now Named ‘Best Fall Town’ in America

The publication put together a list called “55 of the Best Fall Towns in the U.S. for Foliage” and if you scroll down to #37, you’ll find a very familiar small town that’s just a little over an hour from Boise - Vale, Oregon.

We’re not surprised to see somewhere in Oregon make the list since close to half of the state is forested. Vale is surrounded by gorgeous landscapes like the Owyhee Mountains, Malheur National Wildlife Refuge and Leslie Gulch. In choosing Vale, Country Living said:

While you might first think of this eastern Oregon town as a winter getaway, the most spectacular time to visit is when its mountainous landscape is covered in fall foliage.

If you’re going to Vale simply for fall colors, the 2024 Smoky Mountains Fall Foliage Prediction map estimates that the trees in the area will reach their peak color around October 30. The eastern part of the state reaches peak color later in the year because of its elevation.

You should definitely spend a little time in Vale checking out the small town’s incredible murals showing what life was like for families traveling along the Oregon Trail. Also, pop into the Stone House Museum!

