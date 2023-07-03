Popular Boise Area Summer Water Attraction Closed Until Further Notice
While the Boise area may not have hit the triple digits yet, temperatures are hovering in the 90s. Now’s the time when you want to get outside and enjoy some time around the water. Unfortunately, one area summer attraction is having a difficult season!
Back in May, Eagle Island State Park announced that their waterslide would NOT open over Memorial Day Weekend like it traditionally does. The park’s water system was going through a series of improvements. In order to complete the work, the park had to shut off the way it normally supplied water to the slide and the catch pools. They planned to open the slide as soon as the project was finished.
The system upgrade finally wrapped up on Friday, June 16 and the slide opened for the season. Unfortunately, just five days later the park staff realized something wasn’t quite right with the slide. They shared a message on Facebook that read:
Attention Eagle Island Visitors: The waterslide is closed until further notice.
Unfortunately today (June 21, 2023) we had to make the difficult decision to close the waterslide. There are some mechanical concerns that park staff would like to address before we can safely open to the public. The slide will be closed until we can fully assess the situation and get repairs made. We truly apologize for this inconvenience. This is not the "first day of summer" news we want to share!
That’s no doubt a summer bummer, especially because at $12 for a ride all day pass, Eagle Island’s waterslide was a cheaper alternative to Roaring Springs for families but we totally respect the park’s decision to put the safety of their guests first!
Three Other Fun, Affordable Waterslides You'll Find at Boise Area Public Pools
If you ARE a family who loves waterslides and are looking for one of those more affordable options, there are quite a few waterslides scattered around the area outside of Roaring Springs.
Boise’s Natatorium is home to the super-fun Hydrotube. Rides on the slide aren’t included with your admission, but the pool does offer an admission/10 rides or admission/ride-all-day pass option. That ride all day option is $9.
Ivywild Pool in Boise has two drop-off slides and a pretzel slide. Access to those slides is included with your admission fee.
In Nampa, you’ll find this two-story slide inside the Lakeview Water Park. You can ride it by paying your regular admission price.