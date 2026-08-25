For National Sandwich Month, I’ve been making my way through five locally owned Treasure Valley sandwich shops I’ve either wanted to try or heard people rave about.

Stop number four took me right into downtown Boise to a tiny sandwich shop on 10th Street called Don & Charly’s.

And this one is going to make that final ranking very, very difficult.

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Where Is Don & Charly’s in Downtown Boise?

Don & Charly’s is at 103 N. 10th Street, just off Main Street in downtown Boise.

It’s not a big restaurant. In fact, that’s one of the first things you’ll notice when you walk in. There’s not a ton of seating, and when I arrived just a few minutes after noon, the place was already busy.

There was a line of people waiting to order, people waiting for sandwiches and a steady stream of customers walking in to grab orders they’d placed online.

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But even with everything going on, everyone was incredibly friendly, and it was pretty obvious they knew exactly what they were doing. The staff was moving.

If you’re planning to hit Don & Charly’s during the lunch rush and you’re short on time, I’d seriously consider ordering ahead.

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What Should You Order at Don & Charly’s?

This was not an easy decision. I narrowed it down to two sandwiches: the Chicken Banh Mi and the Italian Deli.

The Banh Mi sounded fantastic, with ginger, garlic and soy-braised chicken thigh, pickled carrots, daikon, jalapeño and a chile-cilantro Vietnamese mayo.

But ultimately, the Italian won and I’m very happy with my decision.

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What’s on the Italian Deli at Don & Charly’s?

The Italian Deli comes loaded with prosciutto, cotto, capicola, finocchio salami and sopressata, along with fresh mozzarella, romaine, tomato, Sweetie Drop spread, peperoncini, balsamic glaze and herb-and-garlic aioli.

It’s all piled onto fresh-baked ciabatta.

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There is a LOT going on, but that’s what impressed me. With that many different meats, toppings and flavors, it would be really easy for the whole thing to become a mess where nothing stands out.

That is not the case. The saltiness of the meats, fresh mozzarella, acidity from the peperoncini and sweetness from the balsamic all work together.

And then there’s that bread... Nice and crusty on the outside, fresh inside and substantial enough to actually hold everything they’re putting on it.

It was phenomenal.

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Then They Pulled Out a Blowtorch

This may have been my favorite part. Because the shop is so small, you can stand there and watch the sandwiches being made.

I watched sandwich after sandwich come together while I waited for mine, which was not helping my hunger situation at all.

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Then they started building my Italian. Meat, more meat, fresh mozzarella and suddenly…out comes a torch.

They actually put flame to the fresh mozzarella on my sandwich. It’s a little thing, but it’s also exactly the kind of little thing that separates a sandwich you could throw together at home from one that makes you understand why people keep talking about this place.

I was standing there thinking: Okay. Now we’re getting serious.

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Why Is Don & Charly’s So Popular in Boise?

Don & Charly’s hasn’t actually been around all that long. The shop opened in late 2023, but owner Charles Hennessey is a Boise native who spent years working and traveling around the country and the world. The original concept was to bring some of those influences back home, using quality meats, cheeses, house-made pickles and flavors inspired by those travels.

You can see that influence on the menu. There’s the Chicken Banh Mi. Caribbean Pork. Maison Thon. Charcuterie. And then a seriously good Italian sandwich sitting right alongside them.

The little shop has also picked up plenty of attention and accolades since opening and after eating there, I get it.

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Where Does Don & Charly’s Rank Among Boise Sandwich Shops?

This National Sandwich Month experiment is getting tougher and tougher with every stop. I’ve now made four stops around the Treasure Valley, and I’m down to just one more before I have to rank all five. I thought would be relatively easy, but I was wrong.

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Don & Charly’s just made sure of that. Because the Italian wasn’t merely a good sandwich. It’s one of those sandwiches where you’re halfway through it and already thinking about what you’re ordering the next time you come back.

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One stop left, then it’s time to rank all five. I’m already dreading it.

A Quick Note About This Review: Nobody paid me to write this, and nothing was provided for free in exchange for coverage. I paid for my own food and experience, just like any other customer. What you’re reading is simply my honest opinion.