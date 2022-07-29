Win Your Way Into the Great Dolphin Dunk at Roaring Springs!

On your mark, get set, SWIM! The Great Dolphin Dunk benefiting the Boys & Girls Club of Ada County returns to Roaring Springs on Sunday, August 14!

Have you ever wondered what the Endless River at Roaring Springs would look like with 10,000 toy dolphins swimming through it? Well, you've got a chance to see it for yourself during the 22nd Annual Great Dolphin Dunk!

The Great Dolphin Dunk is one of the biggest fundraisers of the year for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County! When you adopt your dolphin, you’re helping the Boys & Girls Clubs provide after-school care, homework help and healthy meals for more than 4,500 kids in the Treasure Valley. And if that dolphin goes the distance during the race around the Endless River? You could score some seriously cool prizes!

2022 Great Dolphin Dunk Grand Prizes

4th Place: Pizza for a year from Idaho Pizza Company

3rd Place: $500 Cash from All Valley Fireplace

2nd Place: $500 From Bent Nail Inspections

1st Place: Four 2022/2023 Roaring Springs Season Passes

We’re very excited to be there on race day and want to invite you to join us! This is your chance to win your first dolphin and a pair of day passes to come watch the Great Dolphin Dunk! First, make sure you have the 107.9 LITE-FM app downloaded on your phone.

Then, just fill out the form below. It’s really that easy! The contest will close on Sunday, July 21 at 11:59 p.m.

