Major Airline at Boise Airport Issues Surprising New Underwear Policy

The second largest airline at the Boise Airport recently issued a memo to prospective employees that caught them by surprise.

According to FlightsFrom.com, Seattle-based Alaska Airlines is the biggest airline at the Boise Airport with more than 180 flights every week. They currently offer direct flights to 13 destinations from Idaho’s biggest airport and will add non-stop service to Santa Ana, Bozeman and Orlando in the coming months.

Delta ranks second with direct flights to Seattle, Los Angeles, Salt Lake City Minneapolis and Atlanta.

Recently “PaddleYourOwnKanoo,” a website dedicated to helping people achieve the dream of becoming a flight attendant, got their hands on a leaked memo shared with potential Delta employees who make it to the “In-Person Event Day” stage of the airline’s hiring process. According to PYOK, the memo includes some updated language to the airline's “appearance requirements.”

In addition to expectations about clothing, visible tattoos and hair styles, the memo allegedly says that “proper undergarments must be worn but must not be visible.”

Did a highly respected airline really just remind grown adults to wear underwear? Yes, yes they did. Naturally, other media outlets who got their hands on the memo wanted to know what prompted this language to be included in a guide that also reminded Delta hopefuls that profanity is inappropriate during the interview process. A spokesperson told the Daily Mail the airline wanted to be more specific and transparent when it came to their opinion of what it means to “dress for success.”

Normally when new policies like this get issued, a business has encountered a situation that prompted the language. So forgive us for wondering, what was going on here? Were males wearing saggy pants that showed their boxers? Were women wearing low-rise pants that revealed thongs? Or was it an innocent situation where someone where a bra or panty line was visible through clingy material.

Some of the other appearance guidelines in the memo included, but were not limited to:

Eyelashes

Eyelashes

As eyelash extension lovers, we wonder who gets to determine where the line is when it comes to this guideline. Delta expects their future fight attendants to have natural looking lashes. That means no extreme volume or length.

Fingernails

Fingernails

Multi-colored manicures really took off thanks to Taylor Swift sporting the look on most of the dates on the first US leg of the Eras Tour. That look, as well as neon colors, gemstones, hand painted or airbrushed designs violate the expectations Delta has for their in-cabin crew.

Tattoos

Tattoos

If you have one that your shirt, dress or suit doesn’t cover, plan on covering it up with waterproof make-up. They don’t accept bandages as a way to conceal your ink.

Facial Piercings Piercings

Facial Piercings Piercings

While they may not want you to show passengers your ink, they’re ok with a single nose piercing. However, you must use gold, silver, white pearl or clear diamond-like studs in the hole.

Ear Piercings

Ear Piercings

Up to two piercings per ear is fine, but they want these to be studs too. The color guidelines are the same as the nose piercing. Gauges are a no go.

Hair Color

Hair Color

Remember in High School when your mom panicked when you put a streak of pink in your hair the week before school started? Delta’s grooming policies are probably similar to what was in your school’s guide book. Natural colors only. No stark highlights or unnatural shades.

