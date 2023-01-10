Perhaps a terrible holiday travel experience has you looking for a new favorite airline to fly. One major airline is rolling out a new perk that they hope will win you over!

Eight different airlines serve the Boise airport with direct flights to 25 destinations. Delta is one of those airlines, offering non-stop flights to the following destinations.

Current Non-Stop Delta Flights Originating at BOI

Soon, they’ll also be offering a new perk to those flying both direct flights out of the Boise airport and Delta flights originating in Boise with connecting flights to their final destination. Last week during the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, the airline announced that they’ll start offering free Wi-Fi internet service to all of their passengers.

In the presentation, Delta’s CEO explained:

At work, at home and everywhere in between, connectivity is essential to daily life, and your journey on Delta should be no different. Our vision has long been to deliver an experience at 30,000 feet that feels similar to what our customers have available on the ground.

According to CNN Business, the free service will initially be available on narrow-body planes flying the airline’s most popular domestic routes but will expand to international and regional jets by the end of next year. The easiest way to tell if your flight has the new service is to look for a navy blue and white decal near the door that boldly reads “Fast, Free Wi-Fi.”

That Wi-Fi will be powerful enough for streaming, surfing the web and e-mail.

What’s The Catch?

Photo by Praveen kumar Mathivanan on Unsplash Photo by Praveen kumar Mathivanan on Unsplash loading...

There’s always a catch, right? In order to access the Wi-Fi for free, you have to be signed up for a SkyMiles account through Delta or else you’re looking at a $10 fee per device per flight. A SkyMiles account is free, so joining their loyalty program is something to consider.

How Much is This New Perk Saving Me?

kwanchaichaiudom kwanchaichaiudom loading...

According to Nerd Wallet, an hour of Wi-Fi on a Delta flight with Intelsat, one of their two providers, currently costs $7. Planes with Viasat connectivity currently cost you $5 per flight regardless of how long that flight is.

Delta also offers monthly domestic plans for $49.95 for those traveling Delta frequently.

KEEP READING: 25 Non-Stop Flights Originating Out of BOI Here are the nonstop destinations that you can get to without changing planes from our airport.