If you’ve ever paid a visit to the Idaho Reptile Zoo, you’ve come face-to-face with at least one of these critters. If they’re NOT welcome in Idaho, how does the zoo have a pond full of them?

If you’ve been to the Canyon County Kids Expo, you know that Tyler and the staff at the Idaho Reptile Zoo have dozens of turtles and tortoises. The sulcata tortoises are pretty darn friendly and are often part of the zoo’s Education Through Interaction shows. The snapping turtles? Well, they are a little scarier and kind of ugly which is why they didn’t make this list.

They are, however, considered an unwelcomed invasive species in Idaho, much like the cute red-eared sliders that you’ll see in Idaho Reptile Zoo’s feeding pond. That’s right, the cute, unassuming water turtles aren’t welcome in the state of Idaho!

Considering they’re commonly found in pet stores, that may shock you. Red-eared sliders are actually illegal to keep as pets in Idaho without a permit from Fish and Game. The Idaho Reptile Zoo is one of the few places in the state that can legally provide then a safe place to live. The turtles aren’t native to Idaho and are actually quite troublesome if they get loose in our ecosystem. As you keep reading, you’ll find out why their presence is so disruptive.

Doesn't it seem crazy that what looks like a harmless turtle falls into the same category as a weed growing in the Boise Foothills that can make you go blind?! Naturally, we got curious about what other cute animals are considered invasive species in our neck of the woods. You can see the full list HERE, but these five stood out based on their "awwwww"-factor.

5 Adorable Animals That Are Absolutely NOT Welcome in Idaho While these animals are pretty darn cute, they're actually dangerous to Idaho's ecosystems and are con. Read on to find out why the Gem State slammed the door on their adorable little faces.

