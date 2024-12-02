Incredible Friend Honors Keri’s Strength and Selflessness with LITE-FM Christmas Wish

LITE-FM's Christmas Wish is back, thanks to our friends at Pioneer Federal Credit Union.

One of the very first letters we received for Christmas Wish 2024 was a beautiful letter about Melissa's friend, Keri. Just a few months ago, Keri lost her husband after his lengthy cancer battle. Losing Bill was just the latest event in a series of tragedies Keri's family has gone through.

About three years ago, Keri's first husband passed away, so her children from her first marriage lost their stepdad and bio dad fairly close together. Both of Bill's parents passed within the last two years and his sister Penny had an accident where she fell off of her roof. She was lucky to survive and is going through some pretty intense physical therapy.

Despite all of the loss and grieving that Keri's going through, she's been so giving to the people in her life. When she found out that Melissa didn't have a place to live, she opened her home to her. Melissa was so touched by that gesture, that she asked us to brighten up Keri's holidays after everything she's shouldered.

We were happy to do it! Our delivery elves, Holly and Andy, piled into the Treasure Valley Subaru delivery sleigh and went to surprise her.

Click play below to hear Melissa tell us about Keri and what happened when we showed up at Keri's home!

Donate to Help Us Grant More Wishes

We want to grant as many wishes as possible in 2024 and we can't do it without your support! If you'd like to donate, there are two easy ways to do that!

Donate at PFCU | Pioneer Federal Credit Union is collecting donations at all of their Treasure Valley locations. To find the one closest to you click HERE.

Donate Online | Chances are you've already got a PayPal account set up for your holiday shopping. Use that same PayPal account or enter your payment information for a one-time donation HERE.