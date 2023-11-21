25 Jolly Christmas Events You Can’t Miss In and Around Boise in 2023
From tree lightings and parades to Christmas movies and ice skating, there's something for everyone!
The holiday season is busy enough, so the last thing we want you to do is spend hours online playing detective trying to find out which Christmas events are happening when. We did that hard work for you and have assembled it into an easy-to-read day-by-day calendar to help fill up every date on your 2023 Christmas calendar if that's how you like to spend your holiday season.
To learn more about an event, click its name to get the full details on what you need to make that day merry and bright! Keep in mind that this calendar is a work in progress. We'll keep adding more events leading up to Christmas Day!
That's where you have the opportunity to become a Christmas VIP! Know of something Christmas-y we missed? Click HERE to submit the title of the event, a brief description an a link to the event. We'll be happy to add it to the list!
Boise and the Treasure Valley's BIG Christmas Calendar 2023
Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart
KEEP READING: The 5 Most Charming Christmas Towns in Idaho
Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart
15 Incredible Things That Must Be On Your Idaho Winter Bucket List
Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart