5 of the Most Charming Christmas Towns You’ll Find in Idaho

Every single year Hallmark Channel, GAC and Lifetime pump out new original Christmas movies and for some reason, it seems like they never choose Idaho as a setting for one of the films.



It seems like they're missing out on a HUGE opportunity because the holidays in Idaho truly look like something out of a movie or a picturesque scene you'd seen on a postcard. That's all thanks to cities around the state going all out during the holidays.

We forgot to look up when we were out and about in Downtown Boise on Halloween, but it was about this time last year when they started hanging the snowflake decorations over the busiest intersections. Crews are hard at work at The Village at Meridian setting up the ice rink. We know that the team in Caldwell is chipping away at the work it takes to get Idaho's only ice ribbon ready for the season.

It won't be long before around-the-clock Christmas music returns to the Treasure Valley, Santa is visiting with children at the mall and people are hustling about trying to score the best deals while they do their shopping.

Christmas season is quickly approaching and while it's never hard to find holiday spirit in Idaho, some towns just do it better than others. Which ones do Christmas the best? From Christmas light displays to extravagant decorations to unforgettable parades, these are the five towns that do it the best in the Gem State!

