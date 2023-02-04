Canyon County Fair Announces Their 4 Big Concerts for 2023

We may still be bundling up in hats and gloves, but the folks at the Canyon County Fair are already getting ready for summer fun!
Mark your calendars, because this year’s Canyon County Fair is coming Thursday, July 27-Sunday, July 30. It includes everything you love about a fair: rides, games, incredibly tasty food vendors, a fun run, animal exhibits and of course…the concerts!
The fair just announced the four artists that they’re planning to bring in for their 2023 Canyon County Fair Bi-Mart Concert Series. Here’s you can expect to see this year:
Thursday, July 27: .38 Special
Friday, July 28: Scotty McCreery
Saturday, July 29: Joe Nichols
Sunday, July 30: Banda Maguey as part of the Latino Festival
Concert tickets are included with fair admission, however if you’d like to be guaranteed a seat or place in the pit, you can buy reserved seats. Pit and reserved seats for .38 Special, Scotty McCreery and Joe Nichols are $30 per ticket. (These will include an admission ticket to the fair.) Tickets for Banda Maguey are just regular fair admission tickets that cost $4-6 depending on how old you are.
More Summer Concert Announcements Coming
The Western Idaho Fair is still yet to announce their grandstand line-up for 2023. The fair is scheduled for August 18-27 at Expo Idaho. They usually schedule five concerts (sometimes one of them is a comedy show) during their event.
Boise Music Festival is back on Saturday, June 24. The mainstage line-up has been finalized and your favorite Townsquare Media Stations (107.9 LITE-FM, 103.5 KISS FM, WOW Country 104.3, Mix 106, Power 105.5 and KIDO Talk Radio) will be unveiling the line-up before 10 a.m. on Monday, February 6. Until then, festival organizers have put together this hint for you. Happy guessing!