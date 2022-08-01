Have you ever dreamed of starting your own business? Do you have a passion to create or produce something that people love? Are you ready to get out of your 9 to 5 job and be your own boss? Boise is an amazing city for entrepreneurs. Each year a week long event helps focus, build and support Idahoans who are ready to take the leap or those who already have and need a boost or more exposure and support.

"Boise Entrepreneur Week is the one event each year that brings together thousands of entrepreneurs, would-be entrepreneurs, and the organizations that support them. Over the course of four days, we share, challenge, and support each other in building not just businesses, but also individual confidence and skills, a deep sense of community, and Idaho’s economy." October 24-28, 2022



The week is full of speakers, supporters, investors and more. There are two big events that can change the life of a couple of worthy entrepreneurs. First the pitch competitions. According to the site this "allow early-stage entrepreneurs to compete for a chance at winning a 100k grand prize—a game changer for new startups trying to achieve lift off. Sign up, hone your pitch and let’s go!"

The other one is the Trailmix pitch is for food and snack entrepreneurs. This one not only has a chance at $25,000 in winnings but also a competition for shelf space at Albertsons’ Broadway store in Boise.

According to Idaho State Journal, "Judging criteria includes innovation, market traction, taste, shelf readiness for large retail, ingredients and the unique value proposition of the food product. The screening process will result in five finalists who will be paired with industry mentors to prepare for their final pitch. This year’s event is anticipated to attract more than 6,000 food enthusiasts, entrepreneurs and business leaders."

