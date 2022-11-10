California Power Outages Coming To Boise and Treasure Valley

Idaho and the Treasure Valley are suffering from growing pains that negatively impact basic needs. For years, California has suffered from rolling blackouts, power outages, and the lack of an adequate power structure to serve Californians.

Idahoans have never had the issue of power shortages or outages like California and other western states. Have you had the experience of having your home lose power lately? We've been getting reports throughout the Treasure Valley that residents and businesses are now dealing with power loss issues.

Sometimes Idaho Power will notify residents that they will be without power for several hours due to 'grid maintenance' or another explanation. I've always wondered how a utility can dictate to its customers that they will literally turn off the power without recourse.

YouTube YouTube loading...

Idaho Power has come under criticism from residents who own solar power homes that send power to the utility. In a hearing before the Idaho Public Utilities Commission, folks say they are not being compensated fairly for their kilowatt hours.

Idaho Power seeks a reduction of compensation for owners of solar-powered homes. The Idaho Statesman reported that Idaho Power wants to reduce the payment by half. The company's goal is to be 100% reliant on so-called clean energy by 2045.

Idaho Power should focus on being more reliant on its current customers who've been losing power lately. West Boise, Southeast Boise, Middleton, Star, and many other areas have endured electrical power outages. We understand that natural disasters and unforeseen events happen; however, power outages should be a rare occurrence, not become a regular one.

14 Must Have Life Saving Items Protecting You During a Power Outage Thanks to Idaho Power for providing this list.

Idaho Power's Website provides a detailed approach on preparation and reaction to power outages.

Download our free mobile app to sign up for outage-related push notifications, view the outage map and track your power status.

Sign up to receive alerts of outages at your residence through My Account, and while you’re there, update your contact information if needed.

Prepare for medical needs, whether those are related to refrigerated medicine or electrically powered medical equipment. This could mean finding a place you can go during an outage or buying a backup generator.

Find a way to feed and water pets, guide or service animals, or livestock in case well pumps don’t have power.

Learn how to manually open security gates and garage doors.

What to do when you lose power from Idaho Power

Check our Outage Map. If you don’t see your outage, you can report it at 1-800-488-6151. You can also sign up to receive text alerts.

For safety reasons, use battery-powered lights instead of candles.

Never use an electric generator indoors, inside the garage or near the air intake of your house. If you plan to use a generator during an outage, ensure it meets National Electrical Code Articles 701 and 702 and does not interconnect with Idaho Power’s electrical system. If you have questions, contact us beforehand at 208-388-2323 or 1-800-488-6151. In addition, check out this Using Portable Generators Safely brochure.

To protect your appliances, machinery and equipment, turn off any that were in use when the power went out. Make sure to turn off electric ranges or space heaters to prevent the possibility of a fire if you’re away when power is restored. Keep one light on so you know when power has been restored. After power has been restored for about 10 minutes, begin turning back on appliances and lighting in 10-minute phases. This keeps circuits from overloading and helps to more quickly and safely restore everyone’s power.

Avoid opening refrigerator and freezer doors to keep food cold longer, and keep a large block of ice in the freezer. Find more tips at the CDC’s food safety webpage.

If you notice a downed power line, stay at least 100 feet back and report it to Idaho Power by calling 1-800-488-6151. Read more about being safe around downed power lines.

Check Out This Off The Grid Idaho Airbnb When you just need to get away and take a deep breath off of the grid without having to go very far, here's an Airbnb for you!