If there’s one habit that Idahoans can’t seem to break, it’s posting about the weather on social media. When a strong summer storm rolls in, it’s fascinating to sit back and watch what people are posting.

A National Weather service tweet about the storm that blew through the Boise area on July 9, 2025 is a perfect example. The video captures a microburst halfway between Boise and Mountain Home.

Wind gusts reached up to 68 miles per hour, just 8 mph shy of what you’d experience during a Category One hurricane. Meanwhile in Boise? Gusts were between 10-20 mph at the very same moment.

The storm led to power outages in parts of Parma, Nampa, Caldwell, Star and other areas throughout Ada County. You may have come home after the storm to find all of the clocks in your house flashing. Now you’re left wondering “How long was the power out…and is the food in my freezer still good?”

I came across a viral freezer hack that would've been helpful to know before the storm. However, there’s a chance it can still help you in the future! Especially if Idaho Power finds itself in the same position as last summer when they performed a Public Safety Power Shutoff. They explain a PSPS like this:

A PSPS is when an electric utility turns off power to an area of higher wildfire risk during extreme weather. A PSPS is a last resort to prevent wildfires and keep our communities safe. Our goal is to minimize the risk of fire while balancing the impact outages have on our customers.

They did that to about 7,000 customers in the Boise area last July. Whether you lose power due to a storm or a PSPS, how can you tell if the food in your freezer is still good after the outage? It’s as simple as grabbing a quarter, a mug and some water!

Thousands of Idahoans Wish They Knew This Viral Lifehack Sooner

The hack is simple and genius! Here’s how it works:

Fill a coffee mug with water and put it in your freezer

Once the water is frozen, set a quarter on top of the ice

Put the mug back in the freezer and forget about it until the next outage

If your power goes out while you’re away or sleeping, the quarter can help you determine if you should be concerned about spoilage. If it’s still on top of the ice when you check the mug, you’re in the clear.

If it’s at the bottom? That’s an indication that the food in your freezer thawed during the outage and that you should toss it to prevent food poisoning.

How Long Does Food Stay Good During a Power Outage?

According to the CDC, food in your refrigerator should stay good for up to four hours. Perishables in your full freezer should make it 48, but if the freezer is half empty that time is cut in half. This all depends on you NOT opening the door.