Police Warn Idaho Drivers With Stickers on Car to Take Them Off

Whether they’re window clinks, bumper stickers of magnets, Idahoans LOVE showing off the things they’re most proud of!

We’ll be honest, we’re not much of a bumper sticker people. Why? Because with our luck, we’ll end up with a cheap one that leaves behind sticky residue or damages our paint if we take it off. But magnets? We LOVE getting to show off our fandom with magnets. That’s probably why we were so excited when someone handed us an Idaho Steelheads magnet at a game last season.

READ MORE: The 10 Most Frequently Stolen Items in Idaho

Showing support for sports teams like the Steelies, Broncos or Vandals is perfectly fine. If you can’t help yourself but to buy the latest Dutch Bros. sticker when it gets released, that’s probably fine too. A sticker with a catchy Taylor Swift reference? Also fine and we’ll give you a big thumbs up as we pass you.

Get our free mobile app

However, law enforcement asks that you reconsider some of the stickers and decals you put on your car. Reader’s Digest shared a “Here’s Why You Really Shouldn’t Have Bumper Stickers on Your Car” article a few years ago. It rapidly made the rounds on social media since it suggested that some of your stickers could make you a target for a break-in or your kids the target of a sexual predator. It actually echoed a lot of the information that Meridian Police Department shared in one of their Facebook posts.

So which stickers may be a better fit for your Stanley mug, hydroflask or laptop? Here’s a look at the stickers you may want to reconsider putting on your car and why.

7 Car Stickers and Accessories You May Want to Remove According to the Meridian Police Department, these sorts of stickers may make your family the target of a crime. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

KEEP READING: The 10 Most Frequently Stolen Items in Idaho According to the 2023 Crime in Idaho report, these are the 10 items that thieves want to steal from you the most. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart