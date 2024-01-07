Win Bryan Adams Tickets from 107.9 LITE-FM

Whenever the sun's out and you hear "Summer of '69" you feel an impulse to roll down the windows and turn it up, even if it's the middle of winter!

Maybe "Heaven" is one of your favorite power ballads. Perhaps "Everything I Do, I Do It For You" was one of your slow dances at senior prom and you walk down memory lane every time you hear it. No matter what your favorite Bryan Adams song is, we want to make sure you have a chance to see it LIVE!

That's right, Bryan Adams is bringing his "So Happy It" tour to the Ford Idaho Arena on Tuesday, January 23. All the details you need to know about buying them are below, but if you want to try your luck winning them, keep scrolling to get in to win.

Show: Bryan Adams "So Happy It Hurts Tour" with special guest Dave Stewart's Eurythmics Songbook

When: 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, January 23

Where: Ford Idaho Center Arena, 16200 N Idaho Center Blvd, Nampa, ID 83687

Tickets: Tickets go on sale Friday, November 17 at 10 a.m. at ICTICKETS.COM or the Ford Idaho Center Box Office. Ticket prices range $35-$149.50

