Boise Water Lantern Festival Just Weeks Away

Thousands of family, friends, and strangers gather each year to celebrate life bringing together individuals from all ages, backgrounds, and walks of life. It's a pretty beautiful sight seeing thousands of lanterns lights reflecting upon the water in Julia Davis Park and being a part of a collective experience.

According to downtownboise.org, "Magical nights in cities across the U.S. include food, games, activities, vendors, music and the beauty of thousands of lanterns adorned with letters of love, hope and dreams reflect upon the water. As the sun begins to set on the evening sky, Water Lantern Festival begins to shine with the launch of the lanterns onto the water as we Light The Water together. Watch your unique lantern drift out into the water as it joins other lanterns carrying hope, love, happiness, healing, peace, and connection. It's a night that you'll never forget."

The Water Lantern Festival happens to be a traveling festival with locations all over the country. Mark your calendars to release your own lantern in Boise for Saturday, August 27th. Tickets range from $25.99 to $55.99 depending on how long you wait to buy your tickets. Obviously the sooner the better. Ticket link below.

The price of a ticket covers the cost of collecting and removing the lanterns from the water following the event as well as cleaning up any trash that may have been previously been in or around the water.

Each adult ticket comes with the following:

- Wristband for entry into the festival area with access to food trucks

- Floating lantern kit

- LED candle

- Commemorative drawstring bag

- Marker

- Lantern retrieval and water clean up



Gates open up at 5:30 pm to enjoy Food Trucks, Music and Fun all the way until 10pm. Starting at 8:00 pm you'll start design your lantern with whatever kind of imagery and messages you want. Lanterns will launch down the river from 8:30 to 9:30. The event officially ends at 10:00. Everything is at Julia Davis Park at 700 S Capitol Blvd, Boise ID 83702.

Click here for more information and to buy tickets.

