Enjoy an Art Show, Live Music & Food Vendors in Boise This Sunday

Sunday’s are hands-down one of the absolute best days of the week.

It’s the perfect time to slow down, spend time with friends and family, and enjoy the calm outdoors before the bustle of the work week begins again.

Well, what better way to spend a Sunday afternoon than with warm weather, live music, incredible food vendors and a fine art show?

Art & Roses Festival

This upcoming Sunday, June 5, marks the 31st annual Art & Roses Festival in downtown Boise. It is an event that helps benefit the Julia Davis Memorial Rose Garden.

The festival is located at Julia Davis Park, and goes from 10:00 am - 5:00 pm.

Address:

700 S Capital Blvd

Boise, ID 83702

With over 80 local artists, some returning from past years and others brand new, it is certainly a sight to see!

The artwork that will be displayed includes paintings, sculptures, mosaics, woodworking and so much more.

There will also be live music throughout the day, provided by: The BFD and Blaze and Kelly.

And a number of delicious food vendors, including:

Why do these local artists love this event?

According to the Art & Roses Facebook page, this is what local artists had to say about the upcoming event:

“I love that there are many different genres of art offered, so many local artists, and the beautiful space outdoors where the event takes place.” - Nikki Russo

“I love that the roses are in bloom and it is normally the first art show of the season. Everyone has such a charged energy!” - Karen Hickman

“I love Art and Roses because it helps our beautiful, historic Julia Davis Rose Garden.” - Mary Gardiner

“I love Art and Roses because it is an easy one day event and it gives me the chance to share my artwork with the public.” - Matt Ciranni

To see some of the artwork…

Continue scrolling below to get a glimpse of the various artwork and creations, by some of the artists that will be presenting their work at the event.

See you there!

