If there’s one thing McCall, ID is known for its beautiful winters full of snow. But, this year has been dry for almost everywhere in the state. Causing everyone to wonder - are we going to have a drought?



Usually, Idaho has received much more snowfall than it’s seeing now by this time of year.

One particularly crazy winter in the Treasure Valley was in 2017. I mean, take a look at these pictures!

Snowmageddon 2017 It was the winter that we'll never forget in the Treasure Valley

But, 2022 has been a different story. Many are speculating that we may be due for another dry winter. This means a drought could be ahead. But, a recent snowstorm in McCall may be changing the tune.

Locals have posted about a massive snowfall today, February 22, 2022. This means the dread of a drought may be getting some relief!

As Drought Looms, McCall Snow Storm Could Be Answer

McCall is known for its winters full of snowfall. Due to this, there is the McCall Winter Festival where artists can come and create ice sculptures for all to see!

