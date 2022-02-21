As Drought Looms, McCall Snow Storm Could Be Answer
If there’s one thing McCall, ID is known for its beautiful winters full of snow. But, this year has been dry for almost everywhere in the state. Causing everyone to wonder - are we going to have a drought?
Usually, Idaho has received much more snowfall than it’s seeing now by this time of year.
One particularly crazy winter in the Treasure Valley was in 2017. I mean, take a look at these pictures!
Snowmagedon:
Snowmageddon 2017
But, 2022 has been a different story. Many are speculating that we may be due for another dry winter. This means a drought could be ahead. But, a recent snowstorm in McCall may be changing the tune.
Locals have posted about a massive snowfall today, February 22, 2022. This means the dread of a drought may be getting some relief!
Recent McCall Snow Storm:
As Drought Looms, McCall Snow Storm Could Be Answer
McCall is known for its winters full of snowfall. Due to this, there is the McCall Winter Festival where artists can come and create ice sculptures for all to see!
Check out this years favorites:
McCall Winter Festival Ice Sculptures:
Sneak a Peak at McCall Winter Carnival's 19 Marvelous Snow Sculptures
Can You Help Us Solve The Mystery Of These 15 McCall Winter Carnival Snow Sculptures?
Fun in the snow for kids:
If Your Kids Miss The Snow, Visit These Treasure Valley Favorites
Snow Tubing Activities:
TOP 10 snow tubing hills in Idaho
7 of Idaho's Most Epic Snow Tubing Adventures Ranked Shortest to Longest
5 Winter Laws, Rules and Etiquette That Everyone in Boise Needs to Know
Visit Idaho's Ice Palace For Some Winter Magic