For the past five years, we’ve welcomed the New Year by looking at which restaurants in the Treasure Valley are the BEST of the best by people who’ve actually dined there. Here’s a look at the top contenders as 2024 gets underway.

Undoubtedly, the biggest culinary story in the Boise area in 2023 was the arrival of Idaho’s first In-N-Out Burger at The Village at Meridian in early December. It’s estimated that Store 400 sold 9,100 burgers on opening day, a brand new record for the chain. People waited up to eight hours to sink their teeth into a Double-Double. Some people were thrilled. Others were annoyed.

Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media loading...

If you fall into that latter category, this list should be fun for you. In-N-Out isn’t on it. Instead it gives you a little bit of everything: fine dining to sushi, seafood to barbecue, Italian to coffee shops. There’s something on the list that will satisfy every craving and every budget!

Get our free mobile app

In order to compile the 2024 list, we looked at the “Top 10 Best Restaurants” for Boise, Meridian and Eagle based on Trip Advisor’s rating program that ranks restaurants on their star rating and number of reviews from actual people. (These ratings are NOT based on paid sponsorships with Trip Advisor or our radio stations, nor are they choices made by food bloggers who've never stepped foot in Idaho.)

Photo by Davey Gravy on Unsplash Photo by Davey Gravy on Unsplash loading...

Most of the restaurants on this list are locally or regionally owned, so if one grabs your attention, give it a try. Your support means a lot to these small business owners as they continue to face uncertain economic times. Many of the businesses that closed in 2023 were restaurants and at least one of these restaurants will close by February 2024.

So who came out on top this year? Here’s a list of the cream of the crop!

30 of the Boise Area's Top Rated Restaurants for 2024 Maybe 2024 is the year where you want to expand your horizons and give a restaurant you haven't tried before a chance. According to Trip Advisor, these are 30 of the best in the Treasure Valley. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

KEEP READING: 15 Incredible Idaho Restaurants That Appeared on Popular Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives There was an almost 15-year gap between Guy Fieri's visits to the Gem State, but when he visited in 2023, he wasted no time trying some of the best cuisines our little neck of the woods has to offer! Here are the restaurants, past and present, that Fieri visited while in Idaho. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart