Their cover of Aerosmith’s “Dream On” as the sun went down over Expo Idaho is still one of the most talked about Boise Music Festival moments of all time. If you’ve NEVER had the chance to experience Train live, your chance to check one of their concerts off your bucket list is happening this summer!

Fresh off their Sail Across the Sun Cruise from Miami to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic with Fitz and the Tantrums, G. Love & Special Sauce, Travie McCoy, Lisa Lobe, Train is ready to hit the road on their “Train: Live in Concert” summer tour and that tour is coming to the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater on Thursday, July 27!

It only takes seeing Train in concert once to prove that they’ll blow you away when you see them perform live. And the number of their songs that you know ALL the words to will surprise you! We’re talking more than “Hey Soul Sister” and “Drops of Jupiter.” You probably know all the words to some of these feel-good songs, too!

Drive By

50 Ways to Say Goodbye

Calling All Angels

Meet Virginia

If It’s Love

So how do you experience all of Train’s hits live? Here’s everything you need to know about the show!

Show: Train with special guests, Better Than Ezra

When: Thursday, July 27, 2023

Where: Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, 16200 N Idaho Center Blvd, Nampa

Tickets: Pre-sale tickets for “Insiders” will go on sale Thursday, March 2 at 10 a.m. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 3 at 10 a.m. Ticket prices range from $29.50 (individual GA Lawn ticket price when you buy four) to $99.50 for GA Pit tickets. Tickets can be purchased online through ICtickets.com.

