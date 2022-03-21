Be the first to secure your spot at the 11th Annual Boise Music Festival June 25th, 2022 at Expo Idaho. Discounted Early Bird Tickets are available until March 31st at 11:59p. Thursday March 31st 103.5 KISS-FM, 107.9 LITE FM, POWER 105.5, WOW Country 104.3, KIDO Talk Radio, and Mix 106 will be announcing our Commercial Tire Main Stage headliners at approximately 8am.

Past headliners have included Flo Rida, Vanilla Ice, Granger smith, Backstreet Boys, Andy Grammer, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, The Band Perry, and Nelly.

Prices: Buy now and save!

GA Early Bird $20 – April 1st GA $30

COOL ZONE Early Bird $75 – April 1st $85

Early Bird PIT PASS $50 – April 1st $75

Early Bird Carnival Wristband $25 – April1st $30

Early Carnival Wristband & GA $40 – April 1st $50

Boise Music Festival Through The Years Boise Music Festival has been enjoyed by the Treasure Valley for 10 years.

