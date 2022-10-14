Boise Man Arrested For Homophobic Slurs and Driving Car at People

Boise Police report they responded to hit and run incident on Americana Blvd. A release from the police department details a male driver who allegedly yelled a homophobic slur at two females. He then drove his at the women striking their vehicle. He then fled the scene before first responders could respond to the scene.

After an extensive search, Boise Police Detectives from the Violent Crime Unit located the suspect Matthew Lehigh in a parking lot. According to the Boise Police, this was not the first time they had been looking for him.

They believe this was not the first time he has acted his way. A similar incident happened earlier this month, leaving another victim who was hit on the arm while hearing the same homophobic slur.

His action was noticed by a security group member who became the target of the suspect's vehicle. The security staffer told police he jumped out of the way to avoid being hit by the car. The suspect fled the scene.

After further investigation, Matthew Lehigh was arrested and booked into the Ada County Jail. Boise Police would like your help with this case. Boise Detectives are continuing to investigate as evidence shows Lehigh may be involved in other recent crimes targeting the LGBTQ+ community.

Anyone with additional information about the suspect, or if you’ve been the victim of possible crimes and not spoken with police, we encourage you to please contact Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790, you can also make an anonymous tip to Crimestoppers at 208-343-COPS or contact our LGTBQ Liaison Officer Dan Lister at dlister@Cityofboise.org.

10 Bad Driving Habits That Could Get You in Trouble With the Police in Idaho

Video Catches Suspect Fleeing Police, Is He Still in Idaho? Here's what a Caldwell resident caught on camera before a wanted suspect flees police.