Emmett Hosts Country Music Event Benefitting Idaho Police Groups

Idaho is a safe, special place that honors the service of its law enforcement community. Police officers appreciate how folks in every Idaho community take time to thank them for their work or buy them a meal. A group in Emmett is holding a special one-of-a-kind event Friday night benefitting Idaho law enforcement groups.

Holding the Line Benefit Concert will take place Friday night at Stoney's Roadhouse in Emmett. The event is a benefit concert featuring artists traveling from the home of country music, Nashville, Tennessee. The lineup features Kayley Bishop from The Voice, Nick DeLeo, Chelsea Stallings, and Cody Robins.

Check Out These Nashville Stars Coming To Emmett Friday Night A quick look at some really talented folks.

What Makes This Musical Event So Special?

The performers will explain the meaning of their songs before performing them in front of the audience. It allows country music fans an inside look at how a song is written and composed before a performance. Folks will get an insight into what has inspired these singers to share their feelings in words and songs.

More than Music!

If you're not a huge fan of country music, don't worry; the event features a mechanical bull riding competition, country line dancing, and a raffle to win a custom Harley Davidson. The event's name is Holding the Line in honor of our law enforcement officers who protect and serve.

If you can't make the Friday night event in Emmett, you can still help support the cause. Have you ever wanted to give a ticket to a cop? Well, now you can, in a positive way.

For the same price as a regular ticket, you'll be able to send a police officer to the concert and have an exclusive concert t-shirt that you can wear. All money raised goes directly to support Idaho Fraternal Oder of Police, its first responders, and the Intensive Healing Foundation and its mission to help first responders who have PTSD and other traumas.

Tickets are only twenty-five dollars. To purchase tickets or to get more information, click here.

