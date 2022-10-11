It's the end of an era for Blake Shelton and The Voice. After 22 seasons with the show, the winningest coach in the reality competition's history is stepping away from his swiveling red chair.

"I've been wrestling with this for a while and I've decided that it's time for me to step away from The Voice after next season," Shelton explains in a lengthy social media note on Tuesday (Oct. 11).

"The show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me," he continues. "It's been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best. It takes a lot of hard work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week."

Shelton has made lasting connections on the show, including meeting his now-wife Gwen Stefani when she joined the cast in 2014. Not only did he marry Stefani, but host Carson Daly also officiated their wedding.

"I've made lifelong bonds with Carson and every single one my fellow coaches over the years, including my wife Gwen Stefani," Shelton explains.

The Oklahoma native also acknowledged the talent that has come across the stage.

"I have to give a huge shoutout to the singers — the 'Voices' — who come on this stage season after season and amaze us with their talent and a special thanks to those who chose me to be their coach," he says.

"Lastly, it's about y'all, the fans, who watch and support these artists, us coaches and everyone at The Voice who are chasing their dreams," he continues. "It would not happen without you."

Shelton joined the show for Season 1 alongside Adam Levine, Christiana Aguilera and CeeLo Green in 2011. Although many coaches have come and gone over the years, the "Austin" singer has remained in his same chair season after season. He is currently looking for his ninth win as a coach.

The Voice Season 22 is airing now on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8PM ET on NBC.