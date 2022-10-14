Do You Think Boise Bars Should Try This Concept?

It's not hard for someone to see how jacked up the dating world is - simply open your phone up and take a glance at Facebook. Okay, so maybe you need to be in the right network of people to notice any crazy posts that indicate a messed up dating world (guilty), but there's no doubt that things are nuts. Take technology for example; everyone would agree that cell phones have done more to hurt relationships than build on them.

Yeah, you can connect with someone across the country but how ironic is it that that seems to also further disconnect you from what's happening in front of you?

This brings us to a concept for bars that I actually witnessed in various cities around the country - the concept of a bar that doesn't allow anyone under the age of 30. That's right - imagine walking into a bar, looking to meet and mingle with strangers without having to worry about anyone in there being under the age of 30. While it might sound crazy, hear me out - if you're over 30, you're likely familiar with a time period when cell phones didn't dominate the dancefloor. You also likely remember that when people would go out, they would talk

Just like anything in life, there are pros and cons but with this concept, I can only see the pros. How many times have you gone out somewhere only to feel like you're "too old"? You know what I mean, it's not necessarily a bad thing... but you're out trying to mingle and there are several young people there trying to "live their best lives" when people such as myself who are 35 years old, already have.

Let's dive into some of the benefits of Boise embracing a 30 and up bar and let us know your thoughts here.

