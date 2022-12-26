BREAKING: Stranded Holiday Travelers Have No Way Out Of Boise

Thousands of airline passengers received news on Monday (12/26) that their flights would be canceled and would be forced to find other ways to get home following the Christmas holiday. Southwest Airlines seems to be the main target of disgruntled travelers who find themselves stranded and looking for ways to get home.

"You were the best but these last few years you have failed customers time and time again," Facebook user Michael A. wrote in his comment before calling out the airline for using Winter Storm Elliott as an excuse.

"I find it sad that southwest continues to cancel flights and weather has nothing to do with it."

Southwest Airlines is well aware of the traveling nightmare as they shared a "Travel Advisory":

If you look at all Southwest flights out of Boise, they are entirely canceled. If you follow the link in their Facebook post, you'll see where they discuss Winter Storm Elliott and their policy on rebooking during the crisis:

Customers holding any Southwest reservation from Sunday, December 25 through Monday, January 2, may rebook in the original class of service or travel standby (within 14 days of their original date of travel between the original city-pairs and in accordance with our accommodation procedures) without paying any additional charge.

The amount of unavailable flights is a surreal thing to see and one that brings back memories of the travel shutdown back in 2020.

When looking at other airlines, there seems to be some limited availability but there are also signs of price hikes as these other airlines appear to know the customer's options are limited during this time. It's a sad situation for anyone to be in right after Christmas and one can only hope that the people who might miss work will get some slack from their employers.

