Idaho Diner Dubbed One of America’s Top Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
Right now, Jon Taffer’s Bar Rescue is the buzz of the Treasure Valley. Earlier this month, we learned that the crew did Firehouse Sports Pub in Nampa.
Since then, there have been a lot of loose lips on social media. We know they’ve also been to Corner Cafe Bar & Grille (now Country Barn Corner Cafe) in Horseshoe Bend, Strikers Lounge at Meridian Lanes and we’re pretty sure we know which bar they’ll be at this weekend. We won’t spoil that surprise until it also leaks on Facebook. The episodes are expected to air in September.
But before Boise’s big run on Bar Rescue, the Treasure Valley was all about Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. The Guy Fieri lead series has been on Food Network for an unheard-of 35 seasons. Throughout the show’s run, Fieri has featured at least eight Idaho restaurants on the show. Half of those are still open today, so when we stumbled across Delish’s list of “The Best ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ Restaurant in Every State,” we were curious which one they chose.
As Boise residents, we were keeping our fingers crossed for Bar Genika or Westside Drive-In! But, Delish chose Jimmy’s Down the Street in Coeur d’Alene. Jimmy’s was on a February 2011 episode titled “Favorites With a Twist” which also featured restaurants from Oakland, California and Manchester, Connecticut.
During his visit Fieri highlighted the Chicken ‘N Dumplings (available Friday-Sunday only,) which are based on Jimmy’s mom’s recipe. Head cook, Ben McFarland, walked Fieri through how they were made and you can tell Jimmy’s mom must have been a lot of loving hours into cooking for her family!
Fieri also got a tutorial on how to create their world-famous, oversize, made-from-scratch, caramel pecan roll from Kim Wohlert, the Jimmy’s Down the Street Baker.
Jimmy’s Down the Street has had a handful of different names and owners over the year, but it’s been consistently in operation fin Coeur d’Alene for over 50 years. Jimmy and his wife, Anna, have owned it since 2009!