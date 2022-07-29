Idaho Diner Dubbed One of America’s Top Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives

Right now, Jon Taffer’s Bar Rescue is the buzz of the Treasure Valley. Earlier this month, we learned that the crew did Firehouse Sports Pub in Nampa.

Since then, there have been a lot of loose lips on social media. We know they’ve also been to Corner Cafe Bar & Grille (now Country Barn Corner Cafe) in Horseshoe Bend, Strikers Lounge at Meridian Lanes and we’re pretty sure we know which bar they’ll be at this weekend. We won’t spoil that surprise until it also leaks on Facebook. The episodes are expected to air in September.

Get our free mobile app

But before Boise’s big run on Bar Rescue, the Treasure Valley was all about Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. The Guy Fieri lead series has been on Food Network for an unheard-of 35 seasons. Throughout the show’s run, Fieri has featured at least eight Idaho restaurants on the show. Half of those are still open today, so when we stumbled across Delish’s list of “The Best ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ Restaurant in Every State,” we were curious which one they chose.

2022 NBA All-Star - AT&T Slam Dunk Getty Images loading...

As Boise residents, we were keeping our fingers crossed for Bar Genika or Westside Drive-In! But, Delish chose Jimmy’s Down the Street in Coeur d’Alene. Jimmy’s was on a February 2011 episode titled “Favorites With a Twist” which also featured restaurants from Oakland, California and Manchester, Connecticut.

Facebook/Jimmy's Down the Street Facebook/Jimmy's Down the Street loading...

During his visit Fieri highlighted the Chicken ‘N Dumplings (available Friday-Sunday only,) which are based on Jimmy’s mom’s recipe. Head cook, Ben McFarland, walked Fieri through how they were made and you can tell Jimmy’s mom must have been a lot of loving hours into cooking for her family!

Fieri also got a tutorial on how to create their world-famous, oversize, made-from-scratch, caramel pecan roll from Kim Wohlert, the Jimmy’s Down the Street Baker.

Jimmy’s Down the Street has had a handful of different names and owners over the year, but it’s been consistently in operation fin Coeur d’Alene for over 50 years. Jimmy and his wife, Anna, have owned it since 2009!

KEEP READING: Every Idaho Restaurant Featured on Food Network

5 Reasons a Coeur d'Alene, Idaho Vacation is Worth the Drive Prevention Magazine has named Coeur d'Alene the most underrated city in Idaho. We're not sure that it fits the bill because it's a very well-known vacation destination, but we agree that a trip there is always a good time!