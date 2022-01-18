Beloved Meridian Restaurant Owner Dies

Whether you ever had lunch or dinner at Gino's in Meridian, you were always in for a special treat.Thank

What made the restaurant so special was not limited to the outstanding food, but to the incredible service that you'd expect to find in bigger cities. Everyone loved going to Gino's; it was a special occasion, whether it was a date or an anniversary. In an era of corporate chains moving into Idaho, Gino was a place where you could meet and speak with Gino.

Gino Vuolo, the owner/heartbeat of the restaurant, died Tuesday, reports the Idaho Statesman. Like most of the day's news, it was announced on the restaurant's Facebook site. The restaurant will be back in operation this week, but we'll all miss a man who knew how to provide excellent customer service to whoever walked in for lunch or dinner.

Pre-Covid, most of us would look forward to a night at Gino's; the meals and the service were perfectly choreographed to please the customers. I spoke with Gino once, and he was as kind-hearted as so many had told me prior to that night's dinner.

The Facebook Post summarized how much Gina and Tia meant to the staff: Collectively, we are heart broken, but thankful to have gotten spend so much time with Gino, Tia and their family for so many years. Thank you all for your continued love and support at this time. We love you Gino, you are already so so missed. With all of our love -Gino's Italian Ristorante'

A big thank you to Gino and his family. Thank you for always making all of us feel so special. For the extra attention that made our meal and experience so special. The tradition of Gino's continues. I'd urge all of you to stop by and enjoy the unparalleled service and food that you'll find at Gino's.

Every Idaho Restaurant Featured on Food Network

7 Treasure Valley Hole In the Wall Restaurants with Exceptional Food