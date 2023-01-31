Popular Home Goods Retailer Begins 2023 By Closing Two Idaho Locations

When the retailer announced their initial round of closures, it looked like both Treasure Valley locations were safe. Since that list of 62 stores was posted earlier this month, things have gotten worse for the company.

The home goods company in question? Bed, Bath and Beyond. According to CBS Money Watch the retailer admitted that it defaulted on its loans last Thursday. Restructuring its debt through bankruptcy is a possibility, but in a press release dated January 5 they company said that after continuing losses in Q3, they had “substantial doubt about the Company’s ability to continue.” Five days later is when they posted the initial list of underperforming stores they planned to close.

Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media loading...

The Twin Falls location was the only one of the six Idaho locations on that list of closure, but it appears that the public learned of the closure before the list was posted on January 10. In the Magic Valley Times-News article announcing the closure of the Twin Falls location, they reported there were no plans to close any of the other Idaho locations.

Flash forward to this week? Our gym is in the same plaza as the Bed, Bath and Beyond location on Federal Way and we noticed huge signs in the window reading “Store Closing. Entire Store 20% Off. Everything on Sale! Everything Must Go!” A liquidation sale is very much underway, but it’s not clear when the store’s last day will be.

Get our free mobile app

If you have Bed, Bath and Beyond gift cards you don’t have to panic buy just yet. It appears that the Meridian location on Eagle Road is safe. One of the things we noticed that both the doomed Boise and Twin Falls stores have in common is that both stores are no longer offering curbside pick-up through the Bed, Bath and Beyond website. (The Boise location's website flipped that option to "not available" sometime between Thursday and today.)

You can’t shop the Twin Falls store online at all anymore. It redirects you to a page that says “Oops! We’ve done some tidying. We can’t find that page. Shop our top categories below!”

If you try to shop the Boise store online, there are two bowls left. Not two styles of bowls. Literally, two bowls

The Boise location will be the third Idaho Bed, Bath and Beyond location shuttered since last year. The company started 2022 by announcing that their Pocatello store would close.

KEEP READING: Businesses the Boise Area Has Lost in 2022 It's always tough saying goodbye to a business that has truly felt like an old friend. These are the businesses the Boise area has said goodbye to in 2022.

41 Treasure Valley Businesses We've Lost Since March 2020 The pandemic. Staffing issues. A struggling parent company. Deciding to re-brand. Those are all reasons over 40 local businesses called it quits over the last two years.