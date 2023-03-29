Another Big Box Store in Boise Has Closed Its Doors for Good

We all knew this was coming. It wasn’t a matter of “if” there was going to be a last day for the store. It was a matter of “when” it was going to be.

Earlier this year, we told you that Bed, Bath and Beyond narrowly avoided filing for bankruptcy after defaulting on its loans in January. The company admitted in a press release following their Q3 earnings report that they had “substantial doubt about the company’s ability to continue.” Shortly after, they announced a list of 62 underperforming stores they planned to close.

The location in Twin Falls was initially the only Idaho location on the list, but about a week later the list was updated a second time and included the Boise location on Federal Way. A third update in early February showed that the popular home goods retailer was pulling the plug on their Moscow location on Pullman Road, as well.

Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media loading...

Liquidation sales started at 20% off everything almost immediately, but the three doomed locations didn’t share when their last day will be.

Get our free mobile app

We can now confirm that the Boise location has closed and locked its doors for the last time. Earlier this week, we noticed that the “Store Closing. Everything Must Go!” signs had been removed from the doors. On Wednesday, we drove closer to the store to find it completely empty of merchandise with the lights off.

Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media loading...

The Boise location and Twin Falls location have now been removed from the “Stores in Idaho” list on Bed, Bath and Beyond’s website so we can assume that the Twin Falls location has also closed its doors for good. Moscow’s store is still listed as open for “in-store shopping & pickup.”

Bed, Bath and Beyond liquidated a store in Nampa sometime in 2021 and the Pocatello store sometime in early 2022.

Is the Meridian Location Safe?

Image via Google Maps Image via Google Maps loading...

At this point, we’re unaware of plans to close the Meridian location.

We did notice a telltale sign that a location is on the chopping block. The stores that were listed as NOT offering curbside pick-up after the liquidation sales started.

Bed, Bath and Beyond would only have three stores left in Idaho: the one on Eagle Road in Meridian, one in Coeur d'Alene and Idaho Falls.

KEEP READING: 37 Businesses the Boise Area Lost in 2022 It's always tough saying goodbye to a business that has truly felt like an old friend. These are the businesses the Boise area has said goodbye to in 2022.

10 Nostalgic Stores and Places Boise Wants to See Make a Comeback Boise's population might continue to grow, but the number of places we fondly remember from our childhood continues to shrink. This is just the start of a list of businesses Boise really wishes would make a comeback.