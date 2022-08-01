Barbacoa Creating Massive New Restaurant in Eagle

I am a major Barbacoa and Coa de Jima fan. Don't get me started on the guacamole cart at Barbacoa. As much as I try to replicate at home I cant make it as delicious. These creative concept restaurants are popular go-tos for locals and visitors. Between the unique eclectic atmosphere to the incredible food and drinks they are ready to create another popular high end restaurant.

The new concept has been a long time coming. The massive eatery, called Coa Del Mar, will focus more on seafood and will be a gorgeous waterfront restaurant in Eagle Idaho. Owner Nikolai Castoro told BoiseDev, "After we opened Coa de Jima last year, I met with the mayor of Eagle through a buddy who lives out there. They were telling us how much they needed Barbacoa out there.”

The build will be a bigger one than both of their current restaurants combined and will sit right along the a pond off Riverside Dr. You know how cool is? Well this one may just blow your mind. It sounds amazing with tons of surprises.

Owner Nikolai Castoro continues with BoiseDev saying, "It will have a sea anemone coral reef, with an octopus and fish swimming through it and you’ll look through it and see something different every time."

Looking for a cool new gig? The restaurant is expecting to employ about 250 people.

Hungry? scroll for more craving worthy local restaurants in and around the Treasure Valley.

30 of the Boise Area's Top Rated Restaurants for 2022 Maybe 2022 is the year where you want to expand your horizons and give a restaurant you haven't tried before a chance. According to Trip Advisor, these are 30 of the best in the Treasure Valley.

The 10 Most Famous Restaurants in Idaho We're venturing to guess the woman who wrote MSN's " This is Your State's Most Famous Restaurant " article has never been to Idaho. No disrespect to Epi's in Meridian, which earned the honor, but these restaurants are far more well-known nationwide!

15 of the Treasure Valley's Favorite Go-To Date Night Restaurants What makes for the perfect date night? We think the answer varies depending on the couple, so we asked our listeners to share their favorite Treasure Valley date-night spots! These were the top contenders organized from the classiest to the more casual.