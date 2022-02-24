How Well Do You Actually Know Boise’s Favorite Restaurant?

The restaurant Barbacoa Grill, off of Park Center, is arguably Boise’s favorite.

It is certainly one of the most popular, at the very least.

With the motto of “stimulate your senses, elevate your mind,” it’s easy to see why this place is always so busy.

They have moody vibes and eclectic aesthetics, paired with top-of-the-line food, phenomenal drinks and amazing views.

However, Barbacoa boasts of being more than a restaurant – they claim that they’re also a museum, gallery and European lounge.

There are actually quite a few things about this place that many people might not know, even the patrons who frequent the most.

Listed below are the different “Easter eggs” that are hidden throughout their restaurant, for guests to discover. There are many more than what’s listed here, but here’s a little taste of what you might find.

