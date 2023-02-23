When Will Boise’s Bar Rescue Episodes Be On TV in 2023?

Over the weekend, Boise was buzzing about Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives returning to the Boise area for the first time since 2009.

Don’t get us wrong, we can’t wait to see Guy Fieri roll up to some very special area restaurants in his red Camaro but we’re still waiting on the episodes of ANOTHER reality restaurant show that was shot in Boise last summer.

30th Annual Nightclub & Bar Convention And Trade Show - Day 2

Rumors that Jon Taffer and his team from Bar Rescue were coming to Boise first surfaced last May. By July, we knew they were 100% credible. Boise might be growing but at our core? We’re still a small town with possibly less than six degrees of separation. Everyone knows everyone and nobody can keep a secret.

With the help of tips from our listeners and a little social media sleuthing, we were able to piece together a list of Boise area restaurants that we believe will appear in the new season of Bar Rescue that starts Sunday, February 26. That first tip came from Austin on Twitter. On July 6, He found our article about the rumors that we posted in May, reposted it and tweeted at us “@FireHouseNampa currently!”

Austin’s tip led us to a VERY obvious flyer confirming what he heard.

The Firehouse Sports Pub posted a new profile picture on Facebook in August, In the new logo, the business had been rebranded “Dave’s Firehouse: A Local’s Bar.” Owner, Dave Olsen, invited patrons, both new and old, to come to see the new look. The next day, he mentioned the new name came after finishing a remodel of their location at 423 E Karcher Road. Conveniently, a Google Maps car drove past in November and caught the new look.

Google Maps/Canva Google Maps/Canva loading...

The Corner Cafe Barn & Grill in Horseshoe Bend wasn’t shy about telling people they were going to be on the show! They hosted their first live music night after getting the Taffer treatment on August 13. The flyer said “Our first show after Bar Rescue was here!” They’ve rebranded as “The Country Barn” and you can see their new look just three seconds into the trailer for the new season.

Bar Rescue via Twitter + Google Maps Bar Rescue via Twitter + Google Maps loading...

We heard that Taffer was also heading to give Strikers Louge at Meridian Lanes a little TLC. That rumor seemed credible after the bowling alley posted "We Will Be Closed July 19th-July 25th For General Maintenance. Thank You!" on their Facebook page. Strikers didn't come back after the "general maintenance." Instead a trendier, 21+ "Bullseye Sports Bar & Kitchen" did. A Google Maps car caught its new look too.

Google Maps/Canva Google Maps/Canva loading...

And that brings us to the final restaurant Taffer visited and we have A LOT of questions about what happened here. We'd heard rumors that Taffer had visited the Hideaway Bar & Grill by the Majestic Cinemas. Like many of the other restaurants that will appear on the show, they had posted a message on Facebook "The Hideaway Will Be Closed From July 28th to August 1st Due to a Private Event." When they re-opened, they didn't rebrand like the other bars did.

And we can't help but wonder if the flip never happened after watching the trailer for the new season Taffer tells his people "pack up," we're going home! (Scroll to the:35 second mark of the video to see it.")

After doing a little Facebook stalking, we can say with 1000% certainty that he was at The Hideaway when he said that. We grabbed a stilled video and compared it to a photo the bar had posted on its own page in December 2022. The metal wall and paint were still the same. We also circled a pepper on the wall and a piece of artwork that's still in the same place.

Bar Rescue via Twitter + Facebook/Hideaway Bar & Grill Bar Rescue via Twitter + Facebook/Hideaway Bar & Grill loading...

Sure, there was a possibility that he was yelling AFTER they had started the remodel, but this other photo from 2020 leads us to believe that's not what happened. The pepper, wall and paint were the same then, too.

What Happened at The Hideaway?

Well, we might not have to wait too much longer to find out! That might be the first of the four area bars to appear on the show. We don't know how the website "Kodi Apps" got a hold of the episode descriptions for seven of the new episodes airing on Sundays, February 26-April 9.

The episode scheduled to air on Sunday, March 12 is called "Hideaway From Reality." The description reads:

"Jon faces an owner unwilling to own up to his mistakes and failures and a staff unwilling to speak the truth about him."

Kodi Apps' description for the first of the two new episodes matches the official ones that appear on our DirecTV Stream account, so we've got a strong gut feeling that the first episode Boise episode will air on March 12. New episodes air on Paramount at 8 p.m.

