Boise May Have a Long Wait Before It Appears on Bar Rescue Again

What’s the best way to describe how Bar Rescue fans are feeling after the episode shot at Meridian’s The Hideaway Bar and Grill aired? Hungover?

In case you missed it, we’ll try to sum it up quickly and with some local context. Once upon a time, The Hideaway was Harry’s Hideaway and was leasing a space not far from its current location. They felt they had outgrown the space and decided to move. That old location became an Original Sunrise Cafe and eventually Biscuit & Hogs.

The owner of The Hideaway had a background in construction and built a new building near the Majestic. That’s where you’ll find it today. Jon Taffer kind of despised the layout of the new building. (Although, they never showed the rooftop patio. We’ve had drinks up there before. The patio itself is pretty great.)

Business was booming at first, over the last few years things they’ve hit a slump. Lots of employee turnover. Accusations that the owner has a drinking problem. Taffer tried to get to the bottom of it and no one wanted to be straightforward with him. Frustrated, he packed up his team and left without rescuing the bar.

When Will the Next Three Boise Bar Rescue Episodes Air?

But what you missed by not watching the episode was Taffer briefly touching on what the other three rescues in our area were like. Early in the episode, he says:

“Spending time in Boise, one thing that has really stood out is the community and their support of local businesses. And although the rescues had been challenging in one way or another they’ve been very rewarding, each in its own unique way.”

Those words are set over a montage of shots from the rescues from what used to be Firehouse Sports Pub in Nampa, Strikers Lounge in Meridian and Corner Cafe Barn & Grill in Horseshoe Bend. The montage was equal parts dramatic and touching, with Taffer sharing hugs and tears with the owners after their remodeled bars opened. The only thing that seemed off was the fact that the verbiage made it sound like fans had already gotten to see them.

We haven’t, but after watching what happened on the show last Sunday, we can’t wait to see them now! So when will they air? We dug through the depths of the internet to find out.

While we’re a little uneasy about the fact the only place we could find an extended episode guide for Season 8 we could find was on Wikipedia, it’s been surprisingly accurate for the first five episodes of the new season. (Episodes 1-3 have already aired. Their guide for Episodes 4-5 matches the episode names on our DirecTV guide.)

While we can’t say with 100% certainty, that these dates will hold it looks like Boise might be waiting almost two months to see the next local rescue on the show. Based on the names of the episode (and in one case, the location given) here’s when we think the next Bar Rescue episodes shot in the Boise area will air.

May 21, 2023

The name of the episode is “Spare Me Another Chance.” The Wikipedia guide doesn’t provide a location or any more information about the episode, but considering the old Strikers Lounge is attached to Meridian Lanes, we’re pretty sure this is the episode where the bar gets its glow-up and becomes Bullseye Sports Bar and Kitchen. From the photos the bar has shared on Facebook, it looks like Taffer kept the bowling pin carpet in the bar, too!

June 4, 2023

The name of the episode is “Put This Fire Out” and the Wikipedia guide lists Boise as the location. Boise. Nampa. We’re sure it’s all the same for someone who doesn’t live in Idaho. We’re pretty sure this is the episode where the Firehouse Sports Pub becomes Dave’s Firehouse: A Local’s Bar. In a clip in the Hideaway episode, you see Firehouse owner, Dave Olsen, get emotional and tell Taffer he outdid himself.

In a message to patrons shortly after the remodel, Olsen shared that the bar’s goal was always to honor and show appreciation for local first responders and servicemen, including his brother who is a fireman. Based on the feedback on social media, the remodel at the Firehouse has been a hit. There are so many positive comments about their staff and the management is active in asking patrons their opinion on things like local bands, happy hour specials and karaoke nights.

June 11, 2023

The Wikipedia episode guide says the name of this episode is “Horseshoe Bend It Like Bar Rescue.” While we’re not sure if the date will stick, there’s no question that this is the episode where Corner Cafe Barn & Grill in Horseshoe Bend becomes The Country Barn. Based on their social media posts, it seems like even the bars haven’t been told when their episodes are going to air. Two days before the season premiere, the bar posted about the possibility of hosting watch parties until they see their episode!

So, that’s what we know for now! Should these dates change, we’ll let you know. Make sure you download our station app using the box below so you don’t miss anything about Boise’s 15 minutes of fame on the popular Paramount show!

