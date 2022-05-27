A Solemn Holiday Where We Honor Those That Sacrificed It All

Year after year, summer unofficially begins this weekend. For some Americans, it's a three-day weekend of rest, relaxation, barbeques, or perhaps a few days at the beach. For others, this weekend will be a time to take advantage of sales or work overtime. The following article is not intended for those listed above.

Memorial Day is a day where we all should stop what we're doing to honor the folks who paid the ultimate price. Americans have remembered our heroes since the end of the Civil War. Idahoans are a special breed when it comes to loving America.

In our area, the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery will begin the day with a ceremony honoring Idaho's fallen heroes. Governor Brad Little will be the featured speaker. I have had the opportunity to host the ceremony, and I'd highly recommend it. The event lasts about an hour, beginning at 10 am. It's best to get there early to get a seat and a good parking spot.

The Idaho Capital Sun provides details on how to get in and out and a rundown of the ceremony.

'This year's ceremony will include a wreath presentation by multiple veteran and civic organizations, an aircraft flyover performed by the 124th Fighter Wing, support and participation by the U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy, and the U.S. Air Force, the press release said. Speakers will include representatives from the governor's office and elected officials, while the keynote speaker will be combat veteran Dan Nelson.

Public parking for the event will be at Optimist Park, located at the intersection of Hill and Horseshoe Bend roads. Transportation will be provided by buses donated by the Brown Bus Company and Valley Regional Transit.'

Every grave will have a flag over it thanks to the work of patriots young and old. The cemetery will be busy all day with families, veterans, and others honoring those who died for our freedom.

The Idaho Press has a complete rundown of events throughout the Treasure Valley here.

When I think of Memorial Day, I thank God for those folks who chose to fight the evilness that threatened our nation. As we look back on our lives, let us pray for those who didn't have the opportunity to come home from America's Wars. Those young and not-so-young people who didn't attend a prom watched their kids walk across the graduation stage or any other life rituals.

God Bless you, our heroes. May you rest in Peace!

